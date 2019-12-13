3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
President of Belarus: Scientist should be most active promoter of state position
The one who has the high title of a scientist should be the most active conductor of the state position. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on July 30 at a meeting with the working group to analyze the activities of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, BelTA informs.
“They say that science has no fatherland. But scientists are born, study and reach certain heights being citizens of their country. Most of the great scientists are true patriots. I will say more: a citizen with the high title of scientist should be the most active promoter of the state position,” the head of state emphasized. The President inquired about the situation in the Academy of Sciences.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All