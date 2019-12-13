President of Belarus: Scientist should be most active promoter of state position

The one who has the high title of a scientist should be the most active conductor of the state position. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on July 30 at a meeting with the working group to analyze the activities of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, BelTA informs.

“They say that science has no fatherland. But scientists are born, study and reach certain heights being citizens of their country. Most of the great scientists are true patriots. I will say more: a citizen with the high title of scientist should be the most active promoter of the state position,” the head of state emphasized. The President inquired about the situation in the Academy of Sciences.