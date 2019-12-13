3.43 RUB
President of Belarus gives interview to Sky News Arabia at Palace of Independence
Communication with the film crew takes place at the Palace of Independence. Sky News Arabia is a 24-hour Arabic-language news channel with broadcasts primarily in the Middle East and North Africa.
The channel is broadcast to 50 million households through satellite and cable providers, the Internet and mobile applications. The headquarters is located in the free media zone of Abu Dhabi. The President is interviewed by the chief editor of the channel's news - Imad Al Atrash. He was born in Lebanon, previously worked for Italian state television, Al Jazeera, France 24. He covered the hostilities in Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon and Syria, interviewed a number of prominent political and religious figures, including Pope Francis, Prime Minister Italian Minister Silvio Berlusconi, European Commission President Romano Prodi.
The interview with Alexander Lukashenko lasted for about an hour. During this time they discussed the international agenda, the situation with the emergency landing of the plane, possible dialogue with the West, sanctions and their impact on the economy. Also, one of the issues was the situation with migrants. The head of state also asked about the participation of Belarus at the future UN General Assembly.
