President of Belarus gives interview to Sky News Arabia at Palace of Independence

Communication with the film crew takes place at the Palace of Independence. Sky News Arabia is a 24-hour Arabic-language news channel with broadcasts primarily in the Middle East and North Africa.

The channel is broadcast to 50 million households through satellite and cable providers, the Internet and mobile applications. The headquarters is located in the free media zone of Abu Dhabi. The President is interviewed by the chief editor of the channel's news - Imad Al Atrash. He was born in Lebanon, previously worked for Italian state television, Al Jazeera, France 24. He covered the hostilities in Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon and Syria, interviewed a number of prominent political and religious figures, including Pope Francis, Prime Minister Italian Minister Silvio Berlusconi, European Commission President Romano Prodi.

