President of Belarus meets with chairman of Investigative Committee

Today, Alexander Lukashenko has met with the chairman of the Investigative Committee. Ivan Noskevich reported to the Head of State about the activities of the department and the investigation of criminal cases, which are under control of the President.

According to Ivan Noskevich, for 8 months of this year the crime rate in the country has decreased by 3% in comparison with the same period of last year. The number of serious and extremely serious crimes has reduced by 6%. At the same time, the number of crimes in the sphere of high technologies has increased by 70%. The meeting also discussed international cooperation. This year our Investigative Committee has strengthened cooperation with the agencies of many countries. In particular, a memorandum on cooperation was signed with the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States. Ivan Noskevich told the President in detail about cooperation with his colleagues from Russia.