3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
President: Belarusian authorities do not oppose privatization
The Belarusian authorities are not against privatization, but it should not be massive and shock-like. President Alexander Lukashenko said this today at a meeting with the Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Alain Pilloux.
In 2016, the bank adopted a four-year strategy for Belarus, which increased in the level of international openness of the country. For the second year in a row, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is improving the forecast for GDP growth of our country. The bank underlines the interest in cooperation with Minsk and intends to invest in the national economy millions of dollars. A high degree of trust in cooperation determines the reputation of partners. This was said today in the Palace of Independence. The head of the Belarusian state dwelt on the issues of the EBRD's participation in the privatization of domestic enterprises, stressing that it should, first of all, meet the interests of people.
Among Western financial institutions, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is one of the main direct investors of our economy. About two billion euros have been invested. The sphere of application of favorable loans includes road infrastructure, small and medium business, banking sector and management of state enterprises.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All