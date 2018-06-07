President: Belarusian authorities do not oppose privatization

The Belarusian authorities are not against privatization, but it should not be massive and shock-like. President Alexander Lukashenko said this today at a meeting with the Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Alain Pilloux.

In 2016, the bank adopted a four-year strategy for Belarus, which increased in the level of international openness of the country. For the second year in a row, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is improving the forecast for GDP growth of our country. The bank underlines the interest in cooperation with Minsk and intends to invest in the national economy millions of dollars. A high degree of trust in cooperation determines the reputation of partners. This was said today in the Palace of Independence. The head of the Belarusian state dwelt on the issues of the EBRD's participation in the privatization of domestic enterprises, stressing that it should, first of all, meet the interests of people.