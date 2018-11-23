President gives fundamental instructions for development of construction industry

Improvement of the efficiency of the construction industry in Belarus is the main topic of a large-scale discussion in the framework of the republican seminar, in which the President takes part.



About 250 people were invited to the Palace of Independence. They are the leaders of relevant enterprises, governors and the government. Meetings in this format were held more than once and proved their effectiveness. A similar discussion of problems and solutions for them was held at the level of the Head of State in the housing and utilities sector and the agro-industrial complex. This time, all attention is focused on one of the key industries, which affects every Belarusian. Much has been done for its development. Fundamentally new rules for work in the construction industry were set by a presidential decree. This year, there has been an increase in the main indicators, but in general, we cannot speak of a positive trend. Over the past five years, GDP has decreased, there has been a decline in the volume of contract work and housing construction, cases of corruption. Today, during the seminar-meeting, the Head of State gave a number of principal instructions. They concern the key issues of price, quality and construction time.

The requirement of the President is addressed to the governors and the mayor of the capital. They need to take under personal control and complete the construction of all long-term construction houses. The deadline is the first half of 2019. The reasons why 35 houses have not yet been commissioned will be checked by the State Control Committee and the Prosecutor General’s Office. A separate instruction of the Head of State concerns the support of large families. Most of them are still waiting for the cherished housing, the queue is growing every year. The Head of State instructed the government, governors and the mayor of Minsk to increase the volume of construction for this category of people in need and provide them with housing within a year.

The situation in the rental market was discussed as well. Its share will be increased in the country. A number of requirements and instructions of the President concerned the development of satellite cities. A corresponding decree was signed in 2014, but there are still unresolved issues. The majority of the population is still concentrated in large cities.

It is necessary to create jobs in the regions, as well as comfortable living environment and appropriate infrastructure.

Specialized organizations will strengthen the work with educational institutions.