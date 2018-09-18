Head of state makes number of appointments

New heads of local authorities were appointed. Igor Brilevich was appointed to the post of the Chairman of Pinsk District Executive Committee. In his turn, the current Chairman of Pinsk District Executive Committee Valery Rebkovets will hold the position of the First Deputy Chairman of Brest Regional Executive Committee. Mikhail Kiselevich will head Lepel Regional Executive Committee, and his predecessor Boris Yefremov will take the post of Deputy Chairman of Vitebsk Executive Committee. Braslav Regional Executive Committee will be headed by Alexander Bodanin. In addition, Alexander Lukashenko agreed to the appointment of parliamentarian Ivan Markevich as Deputy Chairman of Minsk Regional Executive Committee. Vitaly Vovk will be inspector for Vitebsk Region.