3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
President: High-profile corruption cases in medicine should not cast shadow on honest and decent doctors
High-profile corruption cases in medicine should not cast a shadow on honest and decent doctors, whom we have in the majority.
Problematic issues in the healthcare system and personnel appointments were discussed today. As noted by the Head of State, the relevance of such a thorough conversation is caused primarily by the need to address the problems that have accumulated in the medical field. Moreover, their scale does not allow limiting oneself to new appointments.
The most important thing is to find the reasons that led to the initiation of 95 criminal cases. As a result, almost one hundred people fell under investigation. At the same time, the President expressed the opinion that, despite the scale of the operational activities, the State Security Committee worked calmly and accurately without risking the economy of the medical field.
One more message is that no one should be punished in vain.
Today, the Head of State agreed to appoint a number of leaders in the health sector. Boris Androsyuk was appointed Deputy Minister of Health, Nikolay Kudenchuk is new General Director of Belmedtechnika. Valentina Ignatenko will work as the General Director of Belpharmacy.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All