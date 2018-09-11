President: High-profile corruption cases in medicine should not cast shadow on honest and decent doctors

High-profile corruption cases in medicine should not cast a shadow on honest and decent doctors, whom we have in the majority.

Problematic issues in the healthcare system and personnel appointments were discussed today. As noted by the Head of State, the relevance of such a thorough conversation is caused primarily by the need to address the problems that have accumulated in the medical field. Moreover, their scale does not allow limiting oneself to new appointments.

The most important thing is to find the reasons that led to the initiation of 95 criminal cases. As a result, almost one hundred people fell under investigation. At the same time, the President expressed the opinion that, despite the scale of the operational activities, the State Security Committee worked calmly and accurately without risking the economy of the medical field.

One more message is that no one should be punished in vain.