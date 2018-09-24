President rejects proposal to expand number of border guards

The Security Council and the Border Committee have proposed the President to close the Belarusian-Ukrainian section of the border from smugglers and criminals by modernizing the frontier committee with new mobile and combat-ready units of maneuvering groups.

Additional security measures are required because of the fact that violations of the law on the Ukrainian section of the border have become more frequent. In particular, it concerns attempts to smuggle large quantities of weapons, including automatic weapons, ammunition and drugs. The decision on modernization was taken by the President after a thorough analysis of the situation and personal detailed inspection of the Brest Border Group in June this year.

The Head of State confirmed the very need to strengthen the protection of borders, but demanded to count the necessary number of such units. The main criteria are the validity and functionality of each unit. At the same time, modernization can be accompanied by redistribution of forces or elimination of excessive administrative, logistical and auxiliary posts, so that the total number of security forces in the country does not increase significantly.