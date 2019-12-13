President on cooperation with Primorsky Krai: We are aimed at a specific result

Neither pandemics nor political turbulence can hinder our relations, noted the President in his conversation with the Governor of Primorsky Krai. The parties have achieved a lot in recent years and it would be illogical to behave differently while developing our relations. Belarus is ready to offer its products and technologies in the field of industry, agriculture, development of passenger transport to the consumers of Primorsky Krai. There is great interest in cooperation in the construction industry.



The residents of Primorsky Krai shudder at the memories of last November. Five months of bad weather caused breakdowns of power lines, falling trees and structures. 73 settlements (or over 180 thousand people) were left without electricity. An emergency situation was declared in the region.



The Belarusian equipment came in handy. There was a reserve, which had not been mentioned for five years, but all the engines were started. With the contract signed in November, three dozen vehicles were already on the streets of Vladivostok in early December. In the next two years the region is planning to buy another 400 units from us. Now they are thinking about the purchase of bulldozers. The price is being agreed upon. Vladivostok has been familiar with Belarusian equipment for more than 15 years. There are about 100 vehicles in the park.



We are ready to deliver to the region everything it needs be it machinery, food or technology. The Governor of Primorye has no doubts about the quality of "Made in Belarus". His last visit to Belarus was paid just six months ago. Oleg Kozhemyako has been paying much attention to cooperation with our country for many years, first, as head of the Amur Region, then as the Governor of the Sakhalin Region.



The President proudly noted that the economic ties of Belarus with this long-standing and promising partner in the Far East are getting stronger.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: "Together we are aimed at a specific result. Neither the pandemic nor any external attempts to undermine our and your political situation can hinder us. The events of recent months have shown that both countries can count on support and assistance in hard times," said the head of state. "First of all I would like to thank you and the Ambassador of the Russian Federation for the support you have always given to Belarus. The Primorsky Krai is a longstanding and promising partner of Belarus in the Far East. I always say that and I am sure that you understand my position exactly like that: Vladivostok is far away, but it is not a stranger to us. Our Fatherland is from Brest to Vladivostok. This is our homeland. There are sovereign, independent states in this vast space, life has decided so, but this is our land. "



We already have something to be proud of in the history of our cooperation. We have confirmed our aspiration to continue increasing not only mutual trade, but also to cover new spheres.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: "We have not imposed any lockdowns, our enterprises have been working uninterruptedly. Today we have all the capabilities to supply everything you need for Primorye. You know very well what we can do. We are interested in supplying you not only with engineering products, but also with food, which Primorye has always traditionally needed. And we are ready to use our technologies, we already have experience in Sakhalin in setting up facilities in all areas. "



It was agreed that Belarusians will help revive agriculture in Primorsky Krai. Students from senior universities will be sent to our universities for training, and then for practice - they will return to their home country as ready high class specialists.



The exports of our agricultural products to this region increased by almost 70% in 2020. Belarus is a dairy and meat country, while Primorye is a potato country. Oleg Kozhemyako has no doubts – we complement each other perfectly.



Belarusian builders have been entrusted with such a grandiose project as the cultural center in Vladivostok. The building, which our specialists will start constructing in April, will become one of the symbols of the new Russia and a true decoration of the whole Asia-Pacific Region.



Oleg Kozhemyako, Governor of Russia's Primorsky Krai: "If this is done by Belarusian builders, it will be a significant contribution. It is a project of the two presidents, really a story for the ages in Vladivostok, Russia's outpost in the Far East, such a magnificent architectural structure, which will attract tourists. Alexander Lukashenko gave his consent for the Belarusian builders to do it.



Such visits of Russian delegations do not go unnoticed, that's for sure. Each meeting always means new acquaintances, often contracts, and handshakes for the future. By the way, many Primorians have Belarusian roots, and fellow countrymen are always welcome in the region.



The Governor invited the Belarusian leader to visit Primorsky Krai in person in September. By the way, the Belarusian trading house is also scheduled to open in Vladivostok in fall.

