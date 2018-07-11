3.40 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko gets acquainted with development of Belynichi District and visits collective farm Rodina
By Andrey Krivosheev: The staff of the legendary Rodina collective farm in Belynichi District received a letter of commendation from the President of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko personally delivered the high award and a Geely Atlas car to the team of the Rodina collective farm.
The farm’s economy is strong and exemplary. It has the best indicators in the district and the region. They are actively developing the social sphere, and as a result the living standards are comparable tot hose in the city. People receive a decent salary, and more than half of the staff are young people.
Professionalism and hard work became the recipe of success of the farm. Today, it is hard to believe, but at some point the Rodina collective farm was unprofitable. Having implemented best practices, innovative approaches and a business strategy, the farm is now a model for the entire Belynichi District.
Recently, the district has been struggling. The President has set the local authorities a task of restoring the key indicators by late 2020. The President also discussed the social technologies introduced in the economy. It is of crucial importance to train and keep young professionals. A number programmes are now at work to make it possible, including scholarships for students for academic achievement, as well as various benefits for workers and bonuses for working pensioners.
