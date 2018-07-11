Alexander Lukashenko gets acquainted with development of Belynichi District and visits collective farm Rodina

By Andrey Krivosheev: The staff of the legendary Rodina collective farm in Belynichi District received a letter of commendation from the President of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko personally delivered the high award and a Geely Atlas car to the team of the Rodina collective farm.

The farm’s economy is strong and exemplary. It has the best indicators in the district and the region. They are actively developing the social sphere, and as a result the living standards are comparable tot hose in the city. People receive a decent salary, and more than half of the staff are young people.

Professionalism and hard work became the recipe of success of the farm. Today, it is hard to believe, but at some point the Rodina collective farm was unprofitable. Having implemented best practices, innovative approaches and a business strategy, the farm is now a model for the entire Belynichi District.