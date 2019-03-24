3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
President signs Security Council resolution "On the concept of information security"
Last week, the President signed a Security Council resolution "On the concept of information security." The document is based on the geopolitical interests of our country, its place and role in the modern world. It also reflects the modern challenges and threats in the information sphere, from manipulating mass consciousness and discrediting values to eroding national sovereignty.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All