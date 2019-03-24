EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

President signs Security Council resolution "On the concept of information security"

Last week, the President signed a Security Council resolution "On the concept of information security." The document is based on the geopolitical interests of our country, its place and role in the modern world. It also reflects the modern challenges and threats in the information sphere, from manipulating mass consciousness and discrediting values to eroding national sovereignty.

