3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
President speaks with region’s activists and local residents
Roads, wages, pensions, working conditions and life in small cities, as well as recycling, were the topics raised today by the President during his working visit to the Baranovichi district. The focus is on the regional economy and social issues, whose main task is to minimize the gap in the quality of people's lives. The Head of State talked not only with the region’s activists, but also with local residents.
The President demanded to put roads in order within 2 years. He commissioned to take control of issues of prices and wages and announced his intention to return to Baranovichi at the beginning of the second half of the year to audit the work of enterprises. The Baranovichi district is a large industrial center of the Brest region.
