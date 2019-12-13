Lukashenko: Any war starts from inside

To ensure peace and order, to return quiet Belarus which was before the elections is a task to the force agencies of the country set by Alexander Lukashenko as he appointed new Minister of Internal Affairs and the head of Minsk police.





President on protests in the country

Although the circumstances are testing the system, the Belarusian police have withstood the provocations and obvious radicalization of moods in the streets of the capital, especially on weekends. The organizers and participants of the riots and unauthorized actions are already approaching the last points, according to the method of color revolutions, said Alexander Lukashenko. And the main thing is that no one will allow a return to the 90s, when gangsters reigned on the streets.

А. Lukashenko: We are not going to retreat

"We do not live in a vacuum today. This is not the middle of the last century. Times have changed, and you can see and know it very well. And only he who has iron will and patience will win. We have nowhere to retreat, and we are not going to retreat.”

Alexander Lukashenko assures: the authorities will protect people, and there will be silence and order in the Belarusian streets. Commenting on the current events, the head of state reminded about the situation on the western borders, when it was necessary to make a decision about additional movement of troops there. It was impossible to slow down - our independence was at stake! We will not weaken our positions.

"I want not only the internal affairs officers present today, but also the army to understand that war is not the war that starts with external aggression. Any war starts from the inside. That's how it was prepared in our country. That is why everyone must understand that we mobilize everything we have in order to protect our country, our land and our families, our children. I want you to understand this," the President said.

А. Lukashenko on appointment of presidential aides

Thus, the former heads of law enforcement agencies, and now the presidential aides in Brest and Grodno regions, as well as in the city of Minsk, will have to ensure order and discipline. These are positions of special trust, said Alexander Lukashenko.

The regulatory framework to protect public order will be improved.