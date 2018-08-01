3.43 RUB
President of Belarus demands maximum efforts to get maximum harvest
The Head of State has visited Minsk district today, where he got acquainted with the course of harvesting in the fields of the 1st Minsk Poultry Farm. The harvesting campaign has reached the equator here, farmers promise to finish it in 10-11 days. It is important to take into account the weather conditions and protect people. After all, the harvest highly depends on farmers.
The weather does not contribute to agrarian records this year, at the same time, Alexander Lukashenko notes that the harvest will be sufficient for the needs of the population, animal husbandry and agro-processing. The state reserve of 1.5 million tons compensates for the needs of the food industry, and the shortage for fodder varieties will be covered by the high yield of maize and herbs. The President draws attention to critical crop failures on the Eurasian continent. This threatens with a raise in prices and a decline in grain quality in world markets.
The Head of State answered journalists' questions. In particular, he commented on individual calls from experts far from the agrarian sector to return to the expanded import of grain and food, while reducing investments in our own agriculture. The President notes how important agriculture is for our country from the point of view of food security, creating jobs, developing agro-industry and even preserving the sovereignty of Belarus.
42% of cereals have been harvested in the country which is 2.5 million tons of bread. The leader is the Brest region. A quarter of the fields still need to be harvested here. The second place in terms of threshing belongs to the capital region with 640 thousand tons of grain. The Grodno region has harvested more than half of the area. The highest yield in the country is observed here: 30.8 centners per hectare. Agrarians of the Gomel region have harvested 245 thousand tons of bread. The Vitebsk region is approaching the mark of 200 thousand tons, the Mogilev region - 155.
