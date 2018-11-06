President takes part in opening ceremony of renovated bridge across Pripyat

The Head of State went to Gomel Region on a working trip. Alexander Lukashenko took part in the opening ceremony of the renovated bridge across the Pripyat, which linked Zhitkovichi and Turov. A structure of 888 meters long and weighing more than 3 thousand tons connects two banks of the river. Despite the modernization, in December 2017, cracks appeared there. 300 kilometers of a detour, for example, through Mozyr and Kalinkovichi, hamper the economy of the region, because on one side of the river there is a dairy plant, and on the other side there is a cannery. From now on, the two major industrial centers of the region are together again. The country still needs 32 bridges to be repaired.