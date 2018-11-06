3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
President takes part in opening ceremony of renovated bridge across Pripyat
The Head of State went to Gomel Region on a working trip. Alexander Lukashenko took part in the opening ceremony of the renovated bridge across the Pripyat, which linked Zhitkovichi and Turov. A structure of 888 meters long and weighing more than 3 thousand tons connects two banks of the river. Despite the modernization, in December 2017, cracks appeared there. 300 kilometers of a detour, for example, through Mozyr and Kalinkovichi, hamper the economy of the region, because on one side of the river there is a dairy plant, and on the other side there is a cannery. From now on, the two major industrial centers of the region are together again. The country still needs 32 bridges to be repaired.
The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of road organizations that created the new bridge.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All