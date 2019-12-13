3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
President bestows state awards to best Belarusian women
On the eve of March 8, Alexander Lukashenko presented state awards to the Belarusian women for contributing to the development of the nation and high achievements in their professions. Among the laureates, there are teachers, doctors, economists and mothers of multi-child families. The ceremony took place in the Palace of Independence.
