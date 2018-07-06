President meets with military elite of Belarus

By Natalia Breus: Every year in early July, right after Independence Day, the President of Belarus meets with the country's military elite. Traditionally on this day, Alexander Lukashenko conferrs general’s shoulder straps on the Belarusian military in a rank promotion ceremony. Among the officers who entered the highest ranks today are Alexander Naumenko, Andrey Fedin, and Alexander Panfyorov. The Ministry of the Interior has new generals as well – they are Ivan Kubrakov and Alexander Astreiko. Andrey Kovalchuk was appointed state adviser of the customs service of the third rank.

Next, the President greeted the graduates of the Suvorov Military School and military universities. This year, the Suvorov School celebrates its 65th anniversary.