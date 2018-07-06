3.40 RUB
President meets with military elite of Belarus
By Natalia Breus: Every year in early July, right after Independence Day, the President of Belarus meets with the country's military elite. Traditionally on this day, Alexander Lukashenko conferrs general’s shoulder straps on the Belarusian military in a rank promotion ceremony. Among the officers who entered the highest ranks today are Alexander Naumenko, Andrey Fedin, and Alexander Panfyorov. The Ministry of the Interior has new generals as well – they are Ivan Kubrakov and Alexander Astreiko. Andrey Kovalchuk was appointed state adviser of the customs service of the third rank.
Next, the President greeted the graduates of the Suvorov Military School and military universities. This year, the Suvorov School celebrates its 65th anniversary.
The President then addressed the officers and young students. Alexander Lukashenko stressed that the Belarusian people highly value peace, security, and independence. These things are the most important achievements of our people and they need reliable protection. Especially today, when there are lots of protracted armed conflicts on the planet, and the international security system is undergoing the most serious test of strength in decades. Belarus is committed to its peace-loving policy like never before.
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
