Peace and security throughout the European continent. The first large-scale conference on combating terrorism in the digital era was held in Minsk. Top figures of European politics, defense agencies and special services arrived in Minsk.

Alexander Lukashenko and the OSCE Secretary General discussed to be made to make the European continent calmer.

In an interview with journalists, Greminger thanked Belarus for the platform for dialogue on the Ukrainian issue and for all the efforts that our country is making for the OSCE. The current conference on digital security is another step towards dialogue and mutual understanding. And one of the organizers of the forum is the United Nations. The Head of the Belarusian state also met with the UN Under-Secretary-General yesterday. By the way, Russian Vladimir Voronkov has Belarusian roots, his father is a native of Mogilev region.

Terrorism is one of the most serious threats to peace and security. The UN statistics are disappointing: last year 11,000 terrorist attacks were committed in more than 100 countries. 25 thousand people were killed, 35 thousand were wounded. Belarus supported the UN global counter-terrorism strategy back in 2006.