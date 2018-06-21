3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko meets with European Commissioner Johannes Hahn
The basis of Belarus' partnership with the EU is trade and economic relations. This idea of President Alexander Lukashenko was uttered at the meeting with European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.
Alexander Lukashenko stressed that Minsk has always been a good transit window for Europe, without creating obstacles for capital and business. The logical interest of Belarus is to strengthen economic ties. The European Union is the second most important market for Belarusian exports.
In recent years, Belarus' relations with the European Union have been developing positively. The purpose of the current visit of Johannes Hahn is to participate in the 10th session of the informal dialogue between the foreign ministers and the ministers of digital technology of the Eastern partnership countries.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All