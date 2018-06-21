Alexander Lukashenko meets with European Commissioner Johannes Hahn

The basis of Belarus' partnership with the EU is trade and economic relations. This idea of President Alexander Lukashenko was uttered at the meeting with European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

Alexander Lukashenko stressed that Minsk has always been a good transit window for Europe, without creating obstacles for capital and business. The logical interest of Belarus is to strengthen economic ties. The European Union is the second most important market for Belarusian exports.