PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko meets with European Commissioner Johannes Hahn

The basis of Belarus' partnership with the EU is trade and economic relations. This idea of President Alexander Lukashenko was uttered at the meeting with European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

Alexander Lukashenko stressed that Minsk has always been a good transit window for Europe, without creating obstacles for capital and business. The logical interest of Belarus is to strengthen economic ties. The European Union is the second most important market for Belarusian exports.

In recent years, Belarus' relations with the European Union have been developing positively. The purpose of the current visit of Johannes Hahn is to participate in the 10th session of the informal dialogue between the foreign ministers and the ministers of digital technology of the Eastern partnership countries.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All