President meets with leading Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka today
The meeting took place at the request of the athlete. The Head of State congratulated Aryna on the successful conduct of the past sports season. According to Alexander Lukashenko, of all the tennis players Sabalenka had the biggest progress. At the same time, the President notes that there is still something to strive for in order to show more stable tennis. Against the background of the successes achieved and progress in the world rankings, the expectations of high results increase from both fans and the state. Alexander Lukashenko wished Aryna Sabalenka a good next season and fruitful preparation for it.
