President makes a decision to transfer Orsha District to regime of special functioning
The President of Belarus at a meeting in Orsha the day before pointed to systemic shortcomings in the comprehensive development of the region and made a number of personnel decisions.
The head of the district was dismissed, and the head of state demanded staffing proposals for the top of the Council of Ministers. In particular, we are talking about the ministers of industry and construction. The President criticized the work of the entire government for shortcomings in the development of the district. Specific set of instructions has been failed.
Orsha now is a litmus test for the whole country. After a large meeting, the first meeting of the working group on the implementation of the President's instructions was held to discuss priority personnel issues, and also strategy of actions concerning the problem plants.
