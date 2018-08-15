President makes a decision to transfer Orsha District to regime of special functioning

The President of Belarus at a meeting in Orsha the day before pointed to systemic shortcomings in the comprehensive development of the region and made a number of personnel decisions.

The head of the district was dismissed, and the head of state demanded staffing proposals for the top of the Council of Ministers. In particular, we are talking about the ministers of industry and construction. The President criticized the work of the entire government for shortcomings in the development of the district. Specific set of instructions has been failed.