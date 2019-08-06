President informed about construction of international standard pool and National Football Stadium

The construction of an international standard pool and the National Football Stadium is likely to begin in the first half of next year. Today, the President was informed about the implementation of these large-scale projects.



Both of them will be located in Minsk and built at the expense of free technical and economic assistance from China. The agreement between the governments of the two countries was signed in October 2018. It provides for the implementation of the most modern architectural solutions. So, the pool will be designed for 6 thousand spectators and will meet all the requirements of the International Swimming Federation. The stands of the new football stadium will be able to accommodate 33 thousand spectators. The construction of the objects is carried out turnkey. The implementation deadline is the year 2023.



Like Belarus, China pays great attention to the development of sports. This country annually launches many objects of the highest level. Cooperation in this area will contribute to the further holding of international top competitions in our country.