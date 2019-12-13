Presidents of Belarus and Russia at Valaam

Alexander Lukashenko is paying a working visit to Russia. Belarusian Forge No. 1 landed in St. Petersburg in the morning. From there, our President headed north by helicopter. The leaders cannot complain about the lack of communication; Belarusian-Russian talks are held regularly, but the allies always attach special importance to the meetings on Valaam Island.

Vladimir Putin greeted his colleague at the entrance to the Church of the Smolensk Icon of the Mother of God at the Smolensk Skete of the Valaam Monastery. Together the leaders entered the church. A small prayer service was held there, during which the presidents had time to talk a little. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin lit candles in the church.

The Presidents also visited the small chapel. It is not for the first time that the heads of state visit the local Orthodox shrines together. These places with a special atmosphere have already been a platform for negotiations. So we can say that it is a tradition. Although the leaders look rather informal (they don't wear ties), it is known that the presidents' agenda includes topical issues of the Belarusian-Russian relations, promotion of allied projects, regional security and, of course, the international agenda. All these pressing topics can be discussed in the calm and trusting atmosphere of Valaam.