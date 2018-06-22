PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Project of agro-holding Kupalovskoye to become new stage in development of agricultural production

This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko during his working trip to Mogilev Region.

The instruction on the creation of the agro-holding company was given by the President back in November 2016. Holding Kupalovskoye was registered a year ago. It included three organizations. Today Alexander Lukashenko got acquainted with the process of reconstruction of one of the major complexes in the region for the opening of cattle. It is time to make a new technological step to high quality standards. The President stressed that the current conditions dictate new rules of work in the agrarian sphere.

Other ways of development of the holding Kupalovskoye are being worked out. For example, the rational use of the plant for the production of feed and the reconstruction of a large farm is being addressed. The project is estimated at four and a half million rubles. The President set the task to determine the final structure of the Kupalovskoye holding.

