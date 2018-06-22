Project of agro-holding Kupalovskoye to become new stage in development of agricultural production

This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko during his working trip to Mogilev Region.

The instruction on the creation of the agro-holding company was given by the President back in November 2016. Holding Kupalovskoye was registered a year ago. It included three organizations. Today Alexander Lukashenko got acquainted with the process of reconstruction of one of the major complexes in the region for the opening of cattle. It is time to make a new technological step to high quality standards. The President stressed that the current conditions dictate new rules of work in the agrarian sphere.