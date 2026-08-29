Putin to Lukashenko: High Tempo of Relations Requires Constant Coordination

The dynamics of Belarusian-Russian relations are such that all the time new moments appear that must be agreed and regulated. President of Russia Vladimir Putin stated this at talks with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, BELTA reports.

The President of Russia warmly greeted his Belarusian colleague: “I am very glad of our new meeting.”

“Not so long ago it seems we already saw each other, but, as I always say in such cases, the dynamics of our relations are such that all the time new and new moments appear to which one must pay attention, agree, and regulate,” the head of the Russian state said.

Vladimir Putin noted that the day before talks had taken place between Alexander Lukashenko and the head of the Russian government. “In the course of our today’s communication we will sum up certain results. If it is necessary to add and correct something, we will do precisely that,” he said.

In addition, on the agenda of the talks of the leaders of the two countries is cooperation on the international arena and the theme of strengthening the Union State. Russia and Belarus, as Vladimir Putin emphasized, work together on international platforms, including the UN, the CIS, the SCO, and others. “All this too, of course, will today be in the field of our attention,” he noted.