3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
President's working trips to Mogilev and Vitebsk regions
7 November. It is to this date that Belynichy District and Bolbasovo as markers of the "Little Homeland" project should show the first real results.
The triangle Orsha - Baran - Bolbasovo is under special supervision of the President.
Bolbasovo and Orsha are a unique logistics center. Potentially the can connect the ports of the Baltic and Russia with rail and road corridors that pass here from west to east and from south to north. The project center has its own industrial zone and even a terminal for business aviation. In fact, the former factory may become a full-fledged air harbor, albeit with an emphasis on cargo transit. Three conditions of the President: the speed of implementation, the ideal order at the site and in the surrounding area, plus jobs and social sphere.
The main problem is the condition of the runway. The coating is worn out and requires major repairs. However, the head of the Ministry of Transport assured: the project will be prepared promptly, with strip able to receive aircraft of any purpose and size. There is a development plan, the business is ready to invest in infrastructure.
