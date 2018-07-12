President pays working visit to Vitebsk region

Orsha Air Repair Plant and Bolbaso town were in the center of the President’s attention. President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered to improve operational efficiency of Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant as he inspected the company. He deems it necessary to flesh out short-term development plans and also outline the company's long-term prospects keeping in mind that a company like that will be in demand for many years to come. Alexander Lukashenko was informed that the company had already been prepared to get incorporated into the public sector. The president reproved the Ministry of Transport and Communications for letting things slide in the past. The President ordered to bring the company under the umbrella of the ministry by the end of July.