President pays working visit to Vitebsk region
Orsha Air Repair Plant and Bolbaso town were in the center of the President’s attention. President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered to improve operational efficiency of Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant as he inspected the company. He deems it necessary to flesh out short-term development plans and also outline the company's long-term prospects keeping in mind that a company like that will be in demand for many years to come. Alexander Lukashenko was informed that the company had already been prepared to get incorporated into the public sector. The president reproved the Ministry of Transport and Communications for letting things slide in the past. The President ordered to bring the company under the umbrella of the ministry by the end of July.
The head of state was briefed on the financial standing and economic performance of the company, its borrowings, effective and potential contracts, and plans to explore other lines of business. Apart fr om that, Alexander Lukashenko urged to bring order to the company's premises. The president also inspected the Bolbasovo settlement wh ere the plant is located. Alexander Lukashenko ordered to complete its general improvement and landscaping by November and to focus on the job creation and social infrastructure development.
The head of state was informed that this work is already in progress; the development and landscaping plan for Bolbasovo has already been elaborated.
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
