Development of civil service addressed by President

The best and most experienced people should become civil servants, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said at the session held Thursday to discuss the expansion of social and legal guarantees for civil servants and the steps to raise the prestige of civil service. The implementation of large-scale projects, fulfillment of certain decisions largely depends on the professionalism of executive personnel. Therefore, there are exclusive quality standards in civil service. We need broad-minded specialists who can determine strategic tasks and correctly evaluate the consequences of their decisions. A large-scale optimization of the number of civil servants has been conducted recently. The number has been reduced by one fourth and now slightly exceeds 30,000. The government was instructed to submit corresponding proposals to make civil service more prestigious and attractive. The participants of the session also discuss the institution of the medal for impeccable civil service.