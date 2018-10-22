EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Development of alcoholic beverage industry discussed at meeting with President

The protection of the domestic market from low-quality alcohol and gray imports, competition for domestic counters and slow export growth was discussed today at a meeting with the President.

This is not the first time this topic has been raised at the highest level. The problems and directions of effective work in this sphere were considered three years ago. The President required to introduce strict procedure. Today those decisions will be analyzed on the basis of practical application. The main task is to protect the Belarusian market from counterfeiting, because it is a threat to health. Therefore, serious control over this area is the duty of the state and this is a global practice. Belarus is no exception.

Before making final decisions it is important to take into account the interests of consumers and industry workers, because any innovation affects people in the first place.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All