S. Naryshkin: Special services can do a lot to protect Russia and Belarus

Security issues and protection of the interests of states. These topics became the main ones at the President's meeting with the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin. The special services of two countries work closely together and actively exchange information. It concerns the designs of criminal groups, the channels of their financing, as well as drug smuggling. Together, in this difficult time, we have to respond to many challenges and threats. The international situation is constantly getting more complicated, this affects both Belarus and Russia. Alexander Lukashenko once again stressed the importance of the joint work of the intelligence services of the fraternal countries, especially taking into account external factors.



Russia's foreign intelligence has warned of the impending provocations in Belarus to encourage the protest movement. According to Sergei Naryshkin, a western trace is clearly traced in the events taking place in our country. The United States plays a key role. CIA andThe most unscrupulous methods are used to swing the situation.



The parties noted at the meeting the importance of consolidating the efforts of Belarus and Russia aimed at strengthening counteraction to global challenges and new threats to the security of the Union State.