“Salary Is Issue Number One”: Lukashenko Demands Fair Pay for Rural Workers

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during a working trip to the Bereza District, emphasized the importance of fair payment of labor for peasants in the countryside, BELTA reports.

The head of state familiarized himself with the activities of one of the production branches of Savushkin Product JSC located in the district and its agricultural enterprise “Savushkin-Luch.”

“Why do people work quite well here? Because they are paid a salary,” the President said. “They (the workers) work for money. Normal money.”

Alexander Lukashenko also drew attention to the timeliness of salary payments. “Tell them what to do, let them do it, from this will come their money — pay on time. Wages are question number one,” the President stressed.

A separate emphasis was placed on interaction between such a large processor as Savushkin Product and the agricultural organizations that grow and supply raw materials for it. “The main thing is that here one does not offend the neighbor from whom one lives,” Alexander Lukashenko said, addressing the general director of Savushkin Product JSC, Alexander Savchits.

“I proceed from the fact that we are on the same platform: if they sink, I sink too,” the enterprise head replied.

“Do not spare the peasants. One cannot spoil them, but if they deliver a result, they must be paid,” the head of state emphasized in continuation of the topic.

“I treat private entrepreneurs with respect, and we will support them, but a result is needed. As I simply and frankly tell them: ‘Guys, one must share.’ Not with me. One must share with those who work alongside you, who work for you,” the President said.

“Because the products that you create are the fruit of the mind, experience and aspirations of specialists and managers. Without money, without specialists this would not exist. And besides everything else, ordinary simple people put their labor into this — from the peasant to your worker at this enterprise. Therefore one must share with people,” Alexander Lukashenko added.

The head of state is convinced that business owners must especially value their employees and everyone in general who contributes to the appearance of the final product. “Value those who with their own hands create glory not only for this enterprise, not only for the Brest Region and not so much for them as for our country, our Belarus,” the President stressed.