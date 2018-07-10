3.42 RUB
Condolences to President of Turkey Erdogan
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, expressed sincere condolences to the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, relatives and friends of the victims of the railway accident in the province of Tekirdag.
The head of state stressed that in Belarus, with great sadness, they learned about the numerous victims as a result of the incident.
Alexander Lukashenko wished a speedy recovery to the victims, and also conveyed the words of support to the President of Turkey and the entire Turkish people.
