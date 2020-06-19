Natalia Eismont describes details of phone conversation between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin

Alexander Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin today.



The Heads of States discussed several issues: the situation with coronavirus in Belarus and Russia, its development, and counteraction. Vladimir Putin invited his Belarusian counterpart to the parade. Alexander Lukashenko accepted the invitation.



The situation in the economy, future prospects, and contacts were also discussed. The Presidents agreed to continue the conversation in Moscow.



Press Secretary of the Belarusian President Natalia Eismont told reporters about the details of the conversation (video).

