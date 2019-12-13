Presidents of Belarus and Russia have phone conversation

On Sunday, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin exchanged warm congratulations on the Victory Day. The leaders discussed the schedule of joint events for the coming months, both in Belarus and Russia. Following Vladimir Putin's talks with the president of Tajikistan, who was visiting Moscow, the parties discussed the situation in the CSTO area of responsibility. The Presidents touched on the situation in Ukraine, as well as its aspirations for close cooperation with NATO. They also discussed the domestic situation in Belarus and the Russian Federation. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin agreed to meet in the near future to discuss the existing problems facing the two countries.