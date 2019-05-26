On Monday, the Head of State imnposed personal responsibility for exports on Prime Minister Sergei Rumas. The background to the solution can be found in the statistics for the first quarter. The country has missed a quarter of a billion dollars in foreign trade. On Wednesday at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, the government assured that it would compensate for the export shortfall in the first half of the year.



An additional incentive for the economic bloc was a meeting at the President’s level on Tuesday. Slow diversification of exports, the consequences of "poisonous" oil in Druzhba pipeline, and the unfair food supplies struggle were analyzed in detail. The main measures that exporters and the government are required to take are the prompt renewal of certificates, monitoring the quality and traceability of food from raw materials to the counter, so that Russian veterinary sanitary inspectors did not even have formal reasons to impose sanctions.



The second mechanism, voiced by the President, is much more complicated and expensive. Expansion of the geography and nomenclature of supplies with access to the "golden section of exports" is a complicated task. It is necessary increase exports to the European Union and abroad. The President demanded from Sergei Rumas specific results on the resolution of the issue of "poisonous" oil from Russia. The Prime Minister reported on the launch of a mitigation roadmap, and on Friday he discussed the course of its implementation with his counterpart Dmitry Medvedev.



Moscow is ready to solve problems with low-quality oil. This also applies to the most sensitive issue - compensation. Poor quality or simply dirty black gold is unprofitable to anyone. In just a couple of days, the transit will resume.