Laureates of national award "For Spiritual Revival" and the winners of special presidential prizes announced

The winners of the prestigious national award "For Spiritual Revival" and the winners of special awards of the President of Belarus have been announced.

Traditionally, they are awarded to humanitarian workers: cultural workers, artists, clergy and social workers. Among the laureates of the prize “For Spiritual Revival”, there are authors of music and lyrics Yulia Bykova and Yevgeny Aleinik, the teams of the Biblical Commission of the Belarusian Orthodox Church, the children's hospice and the Vesnovsky boarding school for disabled children, the Academic Song and Dance Band of the Armed Forces, the Belarusian State Choreographic Gymnasium-College. Among the winners of the award there is also Svayaki family folk band from Volkovysk.

And this is not a complete list of the winners.

In the year of the 500th anniversary of the Belarusian book printing, the Orthodox Church presented its version of the Bible in Belarusian. The traditions of the first Orthodox translators of the Bible into Slavic languages were supported by our contemporaries from the Biblical Commission under the Belarusian Exarchate. It was founded by the honorary Patriarchal Exarch. A quarter of a century ago, Lord Philaret blessed the scholars for translation of the New Testament. Specialists who speak ancient and modern languages, as well as have theological knowledge, turned out to be few. Five priests worked on the translation.

This translation of the Bible was noticed by the Protestants of Belarus. They asked the Orthodox to reprint their publication in mass circulation. After carrying out her theological and language expertise in the United States, the third branch of the Christian church was convinced: translation into Belarusian was done very thoroughly.

The head of state, the President of Belarus, presents awards "For Spiritual Revival" and special awards to figures of culture and art distinguishing creative upsurge, deeds of charity and spiritual feat, an example of patriotism and national self-consciousness.