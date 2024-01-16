Scholarships of Belarus President for 2024 awarded to 62 postgraduate students

Scholarships of the President of Belarus for 2024 have been awarded to 62 postgraduate students, performing dissertation research in priority areas of scientific, technical and innovative activities in educational institutions and scientific organizations. The corresponding decree was signed by President Alexander Lukashenko on January 16, reported the press service of the Belarusian leader.

Scientific research and development of scholarship holders in the field of technical, physical and mathematical, chemical, medical, agricultural, economic, pedagogical sciences, art history, sports are carried out in the relevant and demanded industries.

The results of the work have been introduced into the educational process and practical activities of industrial, medical and agricultural organizations, presented at national and international conferences, and published in scientific publications.