Strategy of Belarusian foreign missions designed in Palace of Independence

The best strategies of Belarusian foreign missions are being elaborated at the Palace of Independence.



The world is changing rapidly and it is necessary to constantly adapt to current conditions. New opportunities can always be found in the risks and threats, if one approaches them in the right way. The foreign missions have always played an important role in trade competition. The Belarusian network of diplomatic missions proved effective during the global crisis caused by the pandemic. Political aspects have also to be taken into account.



At the moment, Belarus has 70 foreign offices in 58 countries. These countries account for over 96% of all exports from our country as well as for three quarters of foreign investment. The opening and tasks of new embassies were discussed, while in some countries the Foreign Ministry suggested closing the diplomatic missions.



