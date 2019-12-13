Presidents of Belarus and Tajikistan hold telephone conversation

The Presidents of Belarus and Tajikistan exchanged warm congratulations to each other and the peoples of both countries on the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory today in a telephone conversation. Alexander Lukashenko and Emomali Rahmon discussed the state of bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of their further development, effective implementation of joint projects. The coronavirus pandemic was also discussed. The leaders of the countries exchanged experience and measures taken to combat the spread of the infection.



