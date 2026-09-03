The Shanghai Cooperation Organization as one of the supports of stability in Eurasia! And today it is necessary to form a new architecture of security on this space. In the capital of Kyrgyzstan on 1 September the anniversary summit of the SCO for the 25th anniversary of the Organization took place. World leaders came to Bishkek — including the President of Belarus.

Belarus for a couple of years is a full-fledged participant of the SCO. The head of the Belarusian state pushes colleagues toward a principled new work. This is about an intensive common contribution to the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the formation of a just and multipolar world order. A frank conversation on the fields of the summit the President of Belarus also had during bilateral meetings with colleague-presidents and top officials. Key statements — in the report of our observer.

Lashing and motivational. The SCO summit in Bishkek took place. It did not pass without a whisper in the corridors on the traces of the speech of our President. In principle it was predictable: with Alexander Lukashenko there are no “pass-through” theses. Belarus is a couple of years in the Organization, and to someone it seemed that it already “dictates how it is necessary to work.” Rather — our President pushes colleagues toward a principled new format so that the expression “Shanghai spirit” would not remain in history simply a beautiful formulation.

“We say that we have some ‘spirit’ and so on. But this is little. People from us expect concrete actions in the direction of multipolarity. Time is going. If we lose time, then we can turn into the United Nations in that form in which it exists,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

Many precisely seized on the last phrase. Well, and in what is Alexander Lukashenko not right?! If something global happens — in fact from the UN only a statement comes out (even in this plan there are questions with operativeness) and no answering measures.

Esen Usubaliev, candidate of historical sciences, dean of the faculty of international relations and Oriental studies of KNU named after J. Balasagyn:

“The Shanghai Cooperation Organization now comes forward as one of the possible platforms where not only the agenda of the SCO is discussed but also questions of global security, trade, digital development, and the rest. Where the voice of any sovereign country will be heard, which in principle should have been also within the framework of the UN, but for some reasons this happens ever less and less. We know that now attempts go of a reforming of the UN in the direction of a greater representation of Western countries rather than of the Global South. And thus the Shanghai Cooperation Organization becomes the expresser of this sovereign voice of countries that would like the formation of a more inclusive, just world order.”

Scales of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Plus or minus of the same of which our President spoke at the summit spoke the leader of China. The SCO is more than 40 percent of the population of the planet and a quarter of world GDP. The figures speak of possible influence and authority in the world.

“We must develop universal human values, refuse double standards, exclusiveness, interference, persecution, the law of the jungle, promote the democratization of international relations. Large countries in particular must give an example of the observance of rules and the supremacy of law in favor of joint counteraction against global problems,” considers Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

Synchronous policy of the taking of decisions in the SCO

The SCO must not become a decorative organization. It must bring real benefit in the economy and in the plan of the provision of security. It is necessary to advance initiatives on the fight with unilateral sanctions, the simplification of customs procedures, the development of the digital economy, and mutual investments. And in this plan the participant countries of the Organization must have a synchronous policy.

“Remember, without the Soviet Union never was a single question decided. Here one would like that the SCO occupy its place. And that no one could stir in the world without approval or some nod from the side of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” the President of Belarus said.

A foundation for the renewal of a global dialogue

Our President emphasized: forming a consensus on these or those themes on the Eurasian space, the SCO creates a firm foundation for the renewal of a full-fledged global dialogue. Official Minsk is consistent in its policy — it is necessary to sit down at the table of talks.

Taalaibek Oroskulov, media expert (Kyrgyzstan):

“The fate of Ukraine is a not unimportant part of the provision of security in Eurasia and on the space of the SCO. Today the United States, Israel, and other Western countries already understand that their hegemony is leaving, but they try still to cling and to topple the participants into a certain chaos. Whether this will work out for them is a large question, but they try. And all countries of the so-called Global South that are not the West need to be united, mutually profitably to cooperate in the economic plan and other spheres. And then we ourselves will be able to provide ourselves not only in the economy but also with security.”

A series of bilateral meetings and talks on the fields of the SCO

The presence of Alexander Lukashenko at the summit in Kyrgyzstan is in fact like a completed dozen visits. It was possible to speak in the corridors with colleagues and to conduct full-fledged talks.

At talks with the President of Laos Alexander Lukashenko proposed to intensify cooperation. Besides cooperation, deliveries of products of machine building, food products, Laos sees interest in joint work on the extraction of useful minerals, including gold.

Talks also took place with the head of the cabinet of Togo. Belarus works in a pinpoint way in Africa. There is its own strategy also on the west of the continent. We wait with a visit in Minsk the head of the MFA of Togo in order to present investment proposals.

At talks with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif they discussed bilateral interaction. They also spoke of the conflict of the United States and Iran, and also of the situation in the region as a whole.

“If one speaks frankly, then with politics everything is normal with us. We have kind political relations, good personal relations. We are friends, what is there to say,” the head of state said.

At the same time, he drew attention, last year the volume of mutual trade between the countries sagged a little. “We slipped a little with trade turnover, by about 20 percent. But in August of this year there are nevertheless movements in the assignment plan. Our and your specialists have received certain tasks. I think that the coming year with us must be more active,” Alexander Lukashenko noted.

Cooperation of the SCO with other integration associations

The SCO is not a “closed club” of the powers that be. The alliance is ready for interaction in the “Shanghai spirit” with interested partners. Our President speaks of the coupling of formats. It is necessary to increase contacts of the Organization with the EAEU, CIS, CSTO, ASEAN, the African Union, and of course BRICS. By the way, the summit where Belarus has the status of a partner country will take place already in a week and a half — in New Delhi.