Years 2018-2020 announced Year of Small Motherland in Belarus

The corresponding decree was signed by President Alexander Lukashenko. The document will contribute to the further socio-economic development of the regions and preservation of the historical, cultural and spiritual heritage. In April this year the President announced the possibility of expanding the time frame of the Year of Small Motherland. So, the Council of Ministers, the regional executive committees and the Minsk City Executive Committee were commissioned to develop and approve the republican program of events on this subject until 2020.