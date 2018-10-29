President meets Komsomol activists on its 100th jubilee

Today, President Alexander Lukashenko has met with the followers of the traditions of active Belarusian youth. About four hundred youngsters were invited to the Palace of Independence, they are members of the Union of Youth, distinguished by their active lifestyle, and winners of republican competitions. For a century, the organization consisted of about 200 hundred million people. They went to the front of the Great Patriotic War, revived the large country, cultivated virgin lands, built Minsk airport, metro, oil refinery in Novopolotsk. And today, the adolescents are helping with the construction of the Belarusian NPP and other facilities.

The concepts of friendship, unity, love for the Motherland and faith in the future do not lose their relevance today. And this is an example of a new generation. And the ideas of justice should be the basis of modern Belarusian ideology.