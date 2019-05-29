EAEC summit opens in Kazakhstan

The President of Belarus takes part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The anniversary summit is attended not only by the five members of the Commonwealth. Among the participants there is a Leader of Moldova as an observer country in the EAEC and the guest of honor, the head of Tajikistan. The first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is also present, now he is the Honorary Chairman of the EEU.



The summit participants discussed new approaches to the economic agenda of the association. Each of them presented his own vision of trade issues, the formation of a common and transparent energy market, customs regulation, digitalization of the economies of the EAEC countries. The speech of the Belarusian leader was very specific. Official Minsk comes to each summit with clear goals and initiatives. Alexander Lukashenko voiced the main tasks at this stage for the development of the Union.



In particular, Alexander Lukashenko suggested that the first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, as Honorary Chairman of the EAEC, audited everything that has been done in the union: from personnel issues to strategic directions. The summit is a good platform for bilateral negotiations. The day before, the President of Belarus held meetings with the current and former leadership of Kazakhstan, and today, on the sidelines of the summit, Alexander Lukashenko held a series of meetings with the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Moldova.