А. Lukashenko answers most relevant and urgent questions of journalists

After the ceremony of conferring state awards, Alexander Lukashenko answered the most urgent and hottest questions of the journalists. On what conditions is Belarus ready to hold elections, how did the President react to the application to the Prosecutor's Office of Germany? He replied to these questions, as well as to the fake news that the state would not help in any way and would not congratulate veterans and participants of the Great Patriotic War on the eve of the holiday.

The fugitive oppositionists continue attempts to harm the country from abroad. Even European politicians were horrified by their demands. "The aforementioned statement to the Prosecutor's Office in Germany is another example of this kind of fight against Belarus," the President is sure as well as the statement of G7 foreign ministers on early elections.



The President noted that the really loud facts about the backstage of the failed coup would soon be published. Alexander Lukashenko also said that our country had received its own vaccine against COVID-19.

