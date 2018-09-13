Negotiations between Presidents of Belarus and Uzbekistan continue

Industrial cooperation, joint assembly and growth of trade are discussed by the Presidents of Belarus and Uzbekistan. The meeting takes place in the state residence Kuksaroi.

Minsk is pleased with the successes of Tashkent in the development of the national economy and the intensification of interstate relations, said Alexander Lukashenko.

The Belarusian leader expressed gratitude to the Uzbek side for the support to the Belarusian diaspora. About 19 thousand of our compatriots live there.

The parties plan to sign a package of documents, as well as visit the exhibition "Made in Belarus" and a joint venture for the production of road construction equipment. A few minutes ago, the members of the delegations of the two countries joined the talks of the Presidents.