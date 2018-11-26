President requires to take into account risks and identify new growth points

The President has listened to the report on the most important issues of the development of Belarus this year and the plans for 2019. The meeting was held at the Palace of Independence, where, among other things, draft forecast documents on the socio-economic development of Belarus were discussed.

The meeting was devoted to the main trends of the Belarusian economy, scenarios of confronting external challenges and creating conditions for investment against the background of the already familiar trade wars and IMF forecasts about the likelihood of a new global financial crisis. The requirement of the President is to take into account the risks and identify new growth points. All these factors should be paid attention to in new forward-looking documents.