Meeting of leaders of Belarus and Russia held in Palace of Independence

At the moment the Palace of Independence hosts a meeting of the leaders of Belarus and Russia. It precedes the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State. After the protocol ceremony of joint photography, the heads of state discussed the agenda. In particular, the parties will discuss a program of concerted actions in the field of foreign policy, the development of bilateral relations, the implementation of joint projects and interaction within the framework of various integrations. Alexander Lukashenko notes that many issues have been successfully worked out before the beginning of the session of the State Council.