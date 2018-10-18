3.39 RUB
Meeting of President with heads of Presidential Administration held at Palace of Independence
The current tasks of the Presidential Administration were discussed today at the Palace of Independence. Its main tasks are the continuous improvement of personnel policy at all levels, support of executive discipline and control over the implementation of decisions and instructions of the Head of State. But the main criterion of any decision of the Administration was and remains justice.
Two dozen experts gathered at the Palace of Independence: all heads of the Administration, presidential aides, and heads of departments. The President reminds that everyone should perform their own duties. The main thing is not to duplicate the powers of other bodies, but to be a kind of filter of important government decisions.
At this meeting, special attention was paid to executive discipline. In this matter, the Administration should also be a controller. All decisions of the Head of State must be implemented.
In addition, an important part of the work is analysis. All proposed solutions should be precisely verified, and most importantly, their impact on society should be assessed. Upon the President’s instruction the practice of public and expert discussions has been recently introduced. It is a good opportunity to have feedback from those affected by the laws being passed.
Another important task is the improvement of personnel policy. Professionals from all over the country were put on the special personnel register of the President. Each of them is a contender for a high post.
