Voice That Unites the Nation: Lukashenko Greets Workers and Veterans of Radio, TV and Communications

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has extended heartfelt congratulations to workers and veterans of radio, television and communications on their professional holiday, BelTA reports, citing the President’s press service.

“The invention of radio 130 years ago became a powerful catalyst for technological and informational progress, ushering in a new chapter in human development — one defined by globality, universal accessibility and the instantaneous transmission of news,” the message reads.

The Head of State noted that the media and modern communications continue to undergo profound transformation: “We are witnessing yet another technological breakthrough that demands both intellectual and technical resources. Thanks to a well-considered state strategy, Belarus possesses all the necessary capabilities to successfully implement innovations in this sphere.”

President Lukashenko emphasised that Belarusian television channels and radio stations consistently produce high-quality national content and enjoy considerable authority both at home and abroad.

“Time and again, editorial teams and journalists have demonstrated examples of civic courage in the most critical situations, steadfastly defending their country, truth and justice. I am confident that you will continue to uphold these finest traditions and always work for the benefit of Belarus and its people,” he added.