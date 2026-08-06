We Can Do Absolutely Everything Algeria Needs: Lukashenko Outlines Vision for Bilateral Cooperation

Belarus and Algeria can reach agreement on the implementation of many projects. This was emphasised by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with State Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, of National Community Abroad and African Affairs of Algeria Ahmed Attaf.

The head of state noted that he remained under a strong impression from his meeting with President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, which took place at the end of last year. At that time the leaders of the two countries identified a number of specific projects that Minsk and Algiers could carry out jointly. In this connection the President of Belarus shared the principal conclusion drawn from those talks.

“We can agree with Algeria on the implementation of many projects. The basis of this conviction of mine is the fact that we are capable of doing absolutely everything that Algeria needs today — and perhaps tomorrow as well,” Alexander Lukashenko stressed. “I would like these projects to receive greater acceleration in the course of our agreements with Algeria.”

“If we advance in this direction and reach agreements on concrete projects, this will, firstly, serve as a foundation for our further relations. Secondly, it will open new opportunities in interaction between Belarus and Algeria already today. That is the approximate philosophy of our relations as I see it,” the Belarusian leader is convinced.

Cooperation between Belarus and Algeria has been actively developing in recent times across various fields. This process was significantly facilitated by the visit of the Belarusian head of state to Algeria in December 2025. In the same period a Belarusian-Algerian business forum was held there. The results of the work carried out did not take long to appear. While mutual trade turnover at the end of 2025 stood at around 40 million dollars, in the first half of 2026 it reached almost 76 million dollars. Virtually the entire volume of trade turnover (with the exception of a few thousand dollars) consists of Belarusian exports — primarily milk, condensed and powdered cream, and soybean oil.